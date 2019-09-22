Archbold couple engaged

Marty and Shannon Merillat of Archbold, Beth Merillat of Wauseon, Roy and Elise Hylander of Auburn, Ind., and Tim and Chris Pennington of Fayette are pleased to announce the engagement of Paige Merillat to Alec Hylander, both of Archbold.

Shannon is a 2015 graduate of Archbold High School and a 2019 graduate of Mercy College of Ohio. She is a registered nurse in the Cardio Vascular Intensive Care Unit at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

Alec is a 2013 graduate of Fayette High School, and is attending Northwest State Community College in Archbold toward a degree in Project Management. He is a maintenance technician at Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon, and is currently enlisted in the Marine Corps Forces Reserves.

The couple will be married Nov. 2, 2019, at True North Church in Wauseon.