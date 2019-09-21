Jacoby appointed

The Pettisville School Foundation has appointed Callie Jacoby to serve the remainder of the term of trustee Randy Beck, who has resigned. Callie is a Pettisville High School graduate who currently serves as the team lead for delivery of wealth management services at PNC bank for Toledo and northwest Ohio. She also serves as a member of the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation. Her father, Steve Graffice, was a founding trustee of the Pettisville School Foundation in 1986.

