Fulton County Fair contest winners announced

The following is a list of winners in 2019 Fulton County Fair competitions.

Ponies: Grand Champion Mare, Natalie Rose, Archbold; Reserve Champion Mare, Tyler Echler, Swanton; Grand Champion Gelding, Dawn Mitchell, Swanton; Reserve Champion Gelding, Alexa Kay, Napoleon.

Horses: Grand Champion Mare, Madison Strain, Wauseon; Reserve Champion Mare, Polly Gombash, Swanton; Grand Champion Gelding, Dakota Rohrs, Delta; Reserve Champion Gelding, Zoe Arnold, Swanton.

Cattle/Holsteins: Grand Champion Female, Trey Schroeder, Wauseon; Reserve Champion Female, Henricks and Krieger, Fayette; Premier Exhibitor Award, Henricks and Krieger, Fayette.

Cattle/Jersey: Grand Champion Female, Nate Andre, Wauseon; Reserve Champion Female, Nate Andre, Wauseon.

Cattle/Beef: Grand Champion Female Shorthorn, Aspen Brehm, Fayette; Grand Champion Female Angus, Kathyrn Goering, Archbold; Grand Champion Female Simmental, Christina Norman, Wauseon; Grand Champion Maine Anjou, Christina Norman, Wauseon; Grand Champion Female Other Breeds, James Savage, Delta; Overall Best of Show Champion Male, Kathyrn Goering, Archbold; Overall Beef Show Champion Female, Christina Norman, Wauseon.

Fowl: Grand Champion Large Fowl, Mark Lange, Archbold; Grand Champion Bantam, Mark Lange, Archbold; Grand Champion Duck, Mark Lange, Archbold; Grand Champion Commercial Fowl, Andrea Smithmyer, Swanton; Overall Best of Poultry Show, Mark Lange, Archbold.

Goats: Champion Challenge Winner, Tammy Tullar, Wayland, Mich.

Sheep Lead: Overall Best of Show, Hannah Kovar, Fayette.

Alpaca: Grand Champion Huacaya Female, Julie Verheist, Swanton; Reserve Champion Huacaya Female, Julie Verheist, Swanton; Grand Champion Huacaya Male, Audrey Palumbo, Perrysburg, Ohio; Reserve Grand Champion Huacaya Male, Julie Verheist, Swanton; Grand Champion Suri Male, Darlyn Shumaker, Marengo, Ohio; Reserve Champion Suri Male, Darlyn Shumaker, Marengo, Ohio; Grand Champion Non-Breeder, Kamryn Ruetz, Swanton; Reserve Champion Non-Breeder, Joy Bishop-Forshey, Wauseon; Grand Youth Performance Champion, Joy Bishop-Forshey, Wauseon.

Llamas: Grand Champion Non-Breeding Llama, Chip-N Seal Farms, Rushville, Ind.; Reserve Champion Non-Breeding Llama, Kim Rogers, Frankfort, Ind.; Grand Champion Suri Female, Tami Lash, Manitou Beach, Mich.; Reserve Champion Sure Female, Amanda Smith, Fort Wayne, Ind.; Grand Champion Suri Male, Mary Schiery, Rossville, Ind.; Reserve Champion Suri Male, Chip-N Seal Farm, Rushville, Ind.; Grand Champion Light/Classic Female, Tami Lash, Manitou Beach, Mich.; Reserve Champion Light/Classic Female, Tami Lash, Manitou Beach, Ind.; Grand Champion Medium Wool Female, Chip-N Seal Farm, Rushville, Ind.; Reserve Champion Medium Wool Female, Tami Lash, Manitou Beach, Mich., Grand Champion Medium Wool Male, Chip-N Seal Farm, Rushville, Ind.; Reserve Champion Medium Wool Male, Robert Douglas, Dexter, Mich.; Grand Champion Heavy Wool Female, Chip-N Seal Farm, Rushville, Ind.; Reserve Champion Heavy Wool Female, Beth Arnold, Liberty Center; Grand Champion Heavy Wool Male, Tami Lash, Manitou Beach, Mich.; Reserve Champion Heavy Wool Male, Robert Douglas, Dexter, Mich.; Grand Champion Performance Champion – Youth/Junior, Tami Lash, Manitou Beach, Mich.; Intermediate, Rachelle Marstellar, Mercer, Pa.; Senior, Doug Peconge, Hoagland, Ind.; Novice, Tami Lash, Manitou Beach, Mich.; Advance, Amanda Smith, Fort Wayne, Ind.; Reserve Champion Performance Champion – Youth/Junior, Rachelle Marstellar, Mercer, Pa.; Intermediate, Kenzie Matthews, Noblesville, Ind.; Senior, Heather Holland, Westland, Ind.; Novice, Doris and Tom Schlemmer; Advance, Tami Lash, Manitou Beach, Mich.

Agriculture: Best Overall Agriculture Display, Char Kruez, Wauseon; Best Display of Canned Goods, Amy Warncke, Wauseon; Best of Show Honey: Roger Meyers, Swanton.

Wine: Overall Best of Show, George Luce, Northwood, Ohio.

Antiques: Overall Best of Show, Jerry Fuller, Swanton.

Art Glass: Overall Best of Show, Kathy Skaff, Toledo.

Ceramics: Best of Show Doll, Doreen Bockert, Sylvania, Ohio; Best of Show (Senior), Karen Riches, Wauseon; Best of Show (Junior), Melanie Wenzlick, Grand Rapids, Ohio; Best of Show (Professional), Marie Gillingham, Metamora; Overall Best of Show, Peg Badenhop, Napoleon.

Culinary: Overall Best of Show, Chelsea Taft, Wauseon; Best of Show Senior, Laura Nafziger, Archbold; Best of Show Junior, Payton Ledyard, Wauseon.

Fine Arts: Overall Best of Show Professional, Deb Helwig, Swanton; Overall Best of Show Senior, Susan Miller, Morenci, Mich; Overall Best of Show Junior, Mallory Beck, Archbold; Overall Best of Show Children, Jordan Deaver, Swanton.

Floral First Show, Senior: Best of Show Roses, Neree Emmons, Fayette; Best of Show Miniature Roses, Cheryl Menard, Maumee, Ohio; Best of Show Annual, Liza Gerken, Napoleon; Best of Show Perennial, Pam Schumate, Swanton; Best of Show Gladiolus, Michelle Elton, Delta; Best of Show Dahlia, Myrna Macke, Swanton; Best of Show Artistic Arrangement, Karen Riches, Wauseon; Award of Distinction, Susan Hamlet, Swanton; Green Thumb Award, Susan Hamlet, Swanton.

Floral First Show, Junior: Best of Show Horticulture, Paul Beerbower, Holland, Ohio; Best of Show Artistic Arrangement, Madlyn Chase, Wauseon.

Floral Second Show, Senior: Best of Show Roses, Neree Emmons, Fayette; Best of Show Miniature Roses, Geraldine Emmons, Fayette; Best of Show Annual, Brenda Holdsworth, Wauseon; Best of Show Perennial, Brenda Holdsworth, Wauseon; Best of Show Gladiolus, Michelle Elton, Delta; Best of Show Dahlia, Tina Bastian, Swanton; Best of Show Artistic Arrangement, Susan Hamlet, Swanton; Award of Distinction, Carol Lemle, Swanton; Green Thumb Award, Geraldine Emmons, Fayette.

Floral Second Show, Junior: Best of Show Horticulture, Kristen Beerbower, Holland, Ohio.

Needlework: Overall Best of Show Quilts and Comforters, Rita Schutte, Wauseon; Judges Choice Best Senior Entry, Rita Schutte, Wauseon; Judges Choice Best Junior Entry, Chloe Creque, Metamora; Overall Best Show of Needlework, Lisa Coffman, Holgate, Ohio; Overall Best of Show, Lisa Coffman, Holgate, Ohio; Judges Choice Honorable Mention – 1st, Lisa Coffman, Holgate, Ohio; 2nd, Bonnie Krauss, Archbold; 3rd, Paula Savage, Delta; 4th, Ramona Pupos, Toledo; 5th, Roxanne Holliker, Wauseon; 6th, Debra Simko, Toledo; 7th, Nancy Lee, Bowling Green; 8th, Marcy Reed, Wauseon.

Hobbies: Overall Best of Show, Barbara Alexander, Archbold; Best of Show Senior Entry, Carol Goldsmith, Delta; Best of Show Junior Entry, Leah Mishka, Adrian, Mich.; Tree Decorating Contest, Karla Ringenberg and Beth Aeschliman, Archbold.

Photography: Overall Best of Show, Tiffany Flory, Monclova, Ohio; Judges Choice Best of Show Senior, Susan LaBell, Wauseon; Judges Choice Best of Show Junior, Annie Crisp, Metamora.

Tole & Decorative Arts: Best of Class Senior, Kathy Hollosi, Toledo; Best of Show Junior, Natasha Miller, Wauseon.

Woodworking: Judges Choice Professional, Ted Fisher, Wauseon; Judges Choice Senior Mark Langenderfer, Grand Rapids, Ohio; Judges Choice Junior, Trenton Bechstein, Delta.

Derby Day Hat: Bev Hollingsworth, Wauseon.

Antique Tractor Show: Best Restored Antique Tractor, Paul Orndorf, Wauseon, and Dave and Terry Estel, Wauseon; Best Original Tractor, Josh Bentley, Fayette, and Harry Schaechterie, Delta; Best Restored Implement, Blair Fauver, Wauseon; Best Original Implement, Joe Nafziger, Wauseon.

Lawn & Garden: Best Original Mower, Blair Fauver and Lawrence Brothers, Wauseon.

Draft Horse Show: First Draft 6 Pony Hitch, Ken and Jen Bonnigson, Clyde, Ohio; First Draft 6 Horse Hitch, Tim and Mary Myers, Fremont, Ohio.

Basketball: Overall Winner Women’s 3-Point, Mackenzie Stasa, Fayette; Overall Winner Men’s 3-Point, David Moore; Overall Winner Women’s Free Throw, Amber Faulhaber, Montpelier; Overall Men’s Free Throw, Brody Calson, Blue Point, Mo.

Cornhole: Sunday – 1st, Chad Vogel, Brandon Bobelya; 2nd, Brad Geizer, Geoff Frazier; 3rd, Steven Choa, Jessica Dover; Monday – 1st, Santos Melchor, Anne Vogel; 2nd, Brandon Bobelya, Katie Gephart; 3rd, Kara Estelle, Rick Shadday; Tuesday – Ages 11-15: 1st, Jacey Spiess, Brooke Sintobin; 2nd, Max Mossing, Mary Daugherty; Ages 9-10: 1st, Tillie Bolger, Brody Studenka; 2nd, Grae Williams, Jace Herzoz.

Tractor Operating Contest: Senior Division, Dennis Savage, Delta; Junior Division, Trey Schroeder, Wauseon; Youth Division, Anthony Pelton, Delta.

4-H Round Bale Decorating Contest: 1st, Roamin’ Country Raiders; 2nd, Gainers and Leaders; 3rd, Green Team.

Demo Derby: Mild Weld, 1st, Ben Joy, McClure, Ohio; Trucks, 1st, James Rettig, Napoleon; Compacts, 1st, Todd Baughman, Grand Rapids, Ohio; ’80s Stock, 1st, Kim Colglazier, McClure, Ohio.