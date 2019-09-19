Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County

Senior Center

Luncheon Reservations

Required

419-337-9299

800-686-9217

Home delivered – $2

On-site suggested donation

Seniors (over 60) – $2

All others – $3.50

MENU

Thursday, Sept. 19: Breaded chicken strips, au gratin potatoes, Brussels sprouts, fruit cocktail. Wauseon only: fish sticks.

Friday, Sept. 20: Beef vegetable soup, pasta salad, cucumber and tomato salad, cheese cubes, five-cup salad.

Monday, Sept. 23: Cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, cook’s choice vegetable, apple slices with dip.

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Tomato basil soup, turkey salad sandwich, three-bean salad, Jell-O.

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, Sept. 19: Day trip – Armstrong Air and Space Museum. 10:15 a.m., Bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym.

Friday, Sept. 20: 10:30 a.m., Golden Drummers; noon, lunch; 1-3 p.m., Gym open for Pickleball; 1 p.m., Sequence game.

Monday, Sept. 23: 8:45 a.m., Golden Drummers; 10 a.m., Gentle Movement; 11 a.m., Learn basics of sketching, Bingo Room; 11 a.m., 1950s Trivia and TV Jingles; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Line dancing.

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Choir sings at Delta Senior Center – leaving 10 a.m. 8-10:30 a.m., Pickleball, gym; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., Choir practice.

COUNTY

Safe Communities Coalition

Thursday, Sept. 19, 8:30 a.m., Fulton County Welcome Center, 8848 State Highway 108, Wauseon. For information, call Rachel Kinsman or Karen Pennington, 419-337-0915.

Board of DD meeting

The Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its next board meeting Thursday, Sept. 19, at 4 p.m., 1210 N. Ottokee St., Wauseon. For information, call Superintendent Beth Friess, 419-337-4575.

Luncheon for vets/1st responders

Worthington Steel in Delta will host a Barbecue Chicken Luncheon for all Fulton County veterans and first responders and one guest each on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at noon, at St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave., in Wauseon. Doors open at 11 a.m.; raffle at 2 p.m. Live music from Elvis impersonator Ron Short. RSVP by calling Derrick, 419-388-9225.

WAUSEON

Breakfast Buffet

St. Caspar Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Breakfast Buffet, Sunday, Sept. 22, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Parish Life Center, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. Pancakes, sausage links and patties, scrambled eggs, cheese omelets, fruit, biscuits and gravy, coffee, milk, and juice. Free will donation.

Strength in Numbers

Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. For information, call 419-583-7584, Lori, 419-335-6793 or Linda, 419-266-4151.

Community meal

Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. Sept. 19: First Church of God hosts.

Free women’s counseling

The Joy Center for Women’s Ministries, 410 N. Shoop Ave., provides free peer counseling for women in areas of anxiety, childlessness, discouragement, grief and loss, divorce care, illness, singleness, and couples. Call 419-878-8823.

Rummage/bake sale

Sept. 19-20, Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.-noon, St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1588 State Hwy. 108, two miles south of Wauseon.

ARCHBOLD

“Butler Did It”

“The Archbold Community Theatre production, “The Butler Did It,” will be held Oct. 4, 5, 11, and 12 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 13, 2:30 p.m., at Giffey Hall in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio. For tickets, call Leon and Vicki Smith, 419-267-5717 Monday-Friday, 6-9 p.m.

BRYAN

CPC Women’s Health Resource, which also serves Wauseon, will hold the 33rd annual ‘Steps for Life’ Walkathon fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 21, 8 a.m., at MacDonald-Ruff Ice Arena on Townline Road in Bryan. Includes a 5K Color Run, a one-mile Fun Run, kids’ games and activities, a bake sale, and prizes. Proceeds fund free client services.

DELTA

Community meal

The Delta community meal will be served Tuesday, Sept. 24, 5-6:30 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St. Dental Excellence of Delta will serve. Public welcome.

SWANTON

“Apples for Everyone”

Johnston Fruit Farms will host the 11th Annual “Apples for Everyone,” an apple-picking festival to benefit local food banks on Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 2790 Airport Hwy. Music, hayrides, kids’ activities, food, vendors booths, petting zoo. All apples picked are donated.

