Suspect named in Lyons bank robbery

A suspect has been named in the Monday bank robbery in Lyons, according to the FBI and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

The FBI Cleveland Division, Toledo Resident Agency, in conjuction with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the suspect, Shawn Simpkins. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for Simpkins’ arrest.

The State Bank on E. Morenci Street in Lyons was robbed on Monday.

Eric B. Smith, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Cleveland Division and Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller reported that the suspect entered the State Bank and produced a note demanding money from the teller. An undisclosed amount of money was taken and the suspect fled the scene in a burgundy Chevrolet pickup truck.

Simpkins is described as a white male, 50 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in Adrian, Michigan as of Sept. 17.

Reward money is available for information leading to the succesful identification and prosecution of the responsible indvidual. Tips may also be provided and can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information or tips about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-611 or the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stopper hotline at 800-255-1122.

Shawn Simpkins https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_Shawn-Simpkins.jpg Shawn Simpkins