Remembering a fateful day

As a tribute to those who lost their lives, and to acknowledge the 18th anniversary of 9-11, Four County Career Center students from the Fire and Rescue and Law Enforcement and Security Tactics classes, along with instructors Tonya Fisher and Kevin Thomas, held a Remembrance Ceremony in honor of “Patriot Day.” During the ceremony the “National Anthem” was sung by Matthew Zwyer, English instructor. Color Guard Law Enforcement & Security Tactics students lowered the flag to half mast in respect for the day. Representatives from the Archbold police and fire departments, the Bryan, Pioneer, Stryker, and West Unity police departments, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Ridgeville Fire Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and U.S. Army recruiters attended.

As a tribute to those who lost their lives, and to acknowledge the 18th anniversary of 9-11, Four County Career Center students from the Fire and Rescue and Law Enforcement and Security Tactics classes, along with instructors Tonya Fisher and Kevin Thomas, held a Remembrance Ceremony in honor of “Patriot Day.” During the ceremony the “National Anthem” was sung by Matthew Zwyer, English instructor. Color Guard Law Enforcement & Security Tactics students lowered the flag to half mast in respect for the day. Representatives from the Archbold police and fire departments, the Bryan, Pioneer, Stryker, and West Unity police departments, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Ridgeville Fire Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and U.S. Army recruiters attended. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_FCCC-2019-patriot-day-ceremony.jpg As a tribute to those who lost their lives, and to acknowledge the 18th anniversary of 9-11, Four County Career Center students from the Fire and Rescue and Law Enforcement and Security Tactics classes, along with instructors Tonya Fisher and Kevin Thomas, held a Remembrance Ceremony in honor of “Patriot Day.” During the ceremony the “National Anthem” was sung by Matthew Zwyer, English instructor. Color Guard Law Enforcement & Security Tactics students lowered the flag to half mast in respect for the day. Representatives from the Archbold police and fire departments, the Bryan, Pioneer, Stryker, and West Unity police departments, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Ridgeville Fire Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and U.S. Army recruiters attended.