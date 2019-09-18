Sauder Village presenting Apple Week

The aroma of apples and spices mixed with the scent of wood fires and falling leaves marks the celebration of Apple Week at Sauder Village in Archbold from Sept. 17-21.

The week includes cider pressing, apple cooking demonstrations, apple-themed activities, and apple butter making on Saturday only.

Throughout the week, the 130-year-old wooden press will be put to use to make apple cider. Activities during the five-day event include apple-drying demonstrations, apple cooking in many of the historic homes, and samples of apple butter from the Barn Restaurant. Apple-themed activities will be held for young guests at Little Pioneers Homestead, and hands-on apple activities at the Eicher Cabin. Throughout the week, guests can also watch beekeeping presentations, animal programs, and goat milking demonstrations, and help pack a wagon.

On Saturday, guests can help press apples into cider with an old-time, hand-operated cider press, and enjoy a variety of apple treats. Also on Saturday, apple butter will be cooked in a copper kettle near the Stuckey Home in the Pioneer Settlement area. Guests can enjoy apple schnitzing demonstrations, then watch as gallons of apple cider and bushels of the thinly-sliced apples are simmered over an open fire and stirred until the mixture reduces to form the thick, sweet spread.

“Surviving the winter was a year-round activity for our ancestors,” said Kim Krieger, public relations. “Crops were planted, food was harvested, meat was hunted, and all was preserved with an eye towards the long winter months ahead. That is what our costumed staff focuses on in the fall, especially during our Apple Week.”

Saturday, Sept. 21, is also Smithsonian Magazine’s Annual Museum Day Live event. A nationwide event, Museum Day Live allows free admission to Sauder Village to visitors presenting a Museum Day Live ticket or admission to other participating museum or cultural institutions. Museum Day Live represents Smithsonian’s commitment to making learning and knowledge accessible to everyone, giving museums across all 50 states the opportunity to emulate the admission policy of the Smithsonian museums in Washington D.C. Last year’s event drew over 400,000 participants across the country.

Museum Day Live tickets may be downloaded at https://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2019/ Visitors who present the Museum Day Live ticket will gain free entrance for two people at Sauder Village. One ticket is permitted per household, per email address.

For more information phone 1-800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.

Sauder Village in Archbold is presenting Apple Week from Sept. 17-21. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_appleweek1.jpg Sauder Village in Archbold is presenting Apple Week from Sept. 17-21.