Fifteen motorists were cited during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz conducted from Aug. 16 to Sept. 2 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The citations included 11 for speed violations, one adult seat belt violation, one violation for no operator’s license, one stop sign violation, and one violation for improper plates. Deputies made 48 traffic stops and also issued 41 warnings.

The traffic blitz was funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.