County farmers entitled to disaster relief funds

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has made disaster relief funds available for Ohio farmers hit by natural disasters in 2018 and 2019.

Farmers in Fulton County may receive funds for 2019 only.

These funds, from the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+) program, are available through the Disaster Spending bill that was signed into law in June. According to the Ohio Farm Bureau, due to excessive rainfall, flooding, and oversaturated fields, this has been the worst planting season since it started tracking planting progress in the late 1970s.

Ohio farmers interested in applying for the funds, can do so at www.farmers.gov/recover/whip-plus.

The WHIP+ program includes new programs to cover losses for milk dumped or removed from the commercial market and losses of eligible farm stored commodities due to eligible disaster events in 2018 and 2019. The program also includes prevented planting supplemental disaster payments for producers prevented from planting covered crops for the 2019 crop year. Farmers can learn more about this announcement and whether they are eligible for these funds at their local farm service agency office. A list of Ohio counties eligible for these funds can be found here.

According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), as of July 1, 2019, only 91% of Ohio’s corn and 81% of Ohio’s soybeans have been planted, compared to this time last year when 100% of Ohio’s corn and soybean crops were planted.