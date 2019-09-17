Grand jury to review animal cruelty case

The Archbold pet groomer whose husband was charged in June for allegedly shooting four companion dogs in their Bryan home may now face grand jury charges for committing acts of animal cruelty caught on surveillance tape.

Theresa Taylor, 63, of County Road 13 in Williams County, had been charged Sept. 3 with two counts of cruelty to companion animals, both fifth-degree felonies, following a written complaint by Fulton County Dog Warden Brian Banister. He alleged that on Aug. 29 Taylor displayed cruelty toward two dogs she was grooming at Theresa Taylor’s Grooming, her business at 811 Stryker St. in Archbold.

She was transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, and later released on $10,000 bond. The conditions include that Taylor not be in possession of any animals.

Her case was bound over to Fulton County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 11, after her attorney, Tom Molitierno, waived a preliminary hearing. The case is expected to be reviewed by the county’s grand jury.

Surveillance video from Taylor’s business dated Aug. 29, which has since gone viral on the Internet, recorded separate incidents during which she roughly handles two dogs at her business. In one instance, the video shows Taylor grabbing a collie by fur on its head and by its snout and jerking the head repeatedly as she attempts to brush the dog. In a second instance, Taylor hits, pushes, and yanks a smaller dog she appears to be trimming, at one point grabbing the dog by the back legs and raising it to work on the underside. The animal appears frightened, and seems to yelp or bark several times.

Taylor then grabs the smaller dog by the scruff and the rear and carries it awkwardly out of the room and out of sight.

Molitierno did not respond to a request for comment. Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman declined to comment on the case.

On June 3, Taylor’s husband, Philip Taylor, was charged with allegedly shooting and killing four companion dogs, three of whom belonged to his wife, in their rural Bryan home two days earlier. He was released on bail and ordered to surrender his firearms and stay away from his wife. His case continues.

