Wauseon Chili Cook Off slated for Saturday

Time to chow down on your favorite chili recipe at the 2019 Wauseon Chili Cook Off and Family Fest, Saturday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., on Fulton Street downtown.

Chili judging will take place by a panel of judges at 12:30 p.m. Contestants will compete for first place, People’s Choice, including a $250 prize and a plaque; second place, $150; and third place, $75. There will also be Mayor’s Choice and Judge’s Choice plaques awarded, and a $25 prize for Best Decorated Booth.

As is tradition, the Wauseon police and fire departments will battle in a separate competition for Chili Bragging Rights.

Free family entertainment will be held at the south stage, and craft and food vendors will be available.

Other free entertainment will include visits by the Wauseon police and fire departments; McGruff the Crime Dog; Wauseon cheerleaders face painting at 11:15 a.m.; train rides from Marv Rittenhouse; a bounce house; health screenings by the Fulton County Health Department; and a visit of dogs and cats from the Fulton County Humane Society.

New features include Bingo and a nine-hole miniature golf course co-sponsored by Don’s Automotive Group of Wauseon.

For more information, contact Trudi Mahnke at 419-335-5041. Vendors interested in a booth can contact Linda Frey, 419-583-9899.