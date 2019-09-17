WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 4
8 a.m., 128 Depot St., Hagerman Family Physicians, animal call.
11:28 a.m., 940 E. Leggett St., Wauseon Primary School, grass in roadway.
12:47 p.m., N. Fulton Street at W. Chestnut Street, accident with property damage.
1:19 p.m., 121 N. Fulton St., Custom Cleaners, investigate complaint.
1:44 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #15, 911 hang-up.
8:41 p.m., W. Elm Street at N. Brunell Street, suspicious person.
Thursday, Sept. 5
11:27 a.m., Mulberry Street at Third Street, animal call.
3:41 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1005, juveniles.
3:44 p.m., 720 N. Shoop Ave., Don’s Automotive Group, accident with property damage.
10:07 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, investigate complaint.
11:28 p.m., 245 Grant St., open door.
Friday, Sept. 6
6:11 a.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #41, domestic violence.
11:03 a.m., 865 E. Leggett St., abandoned vehicle.
11:04 a.m., 304 W. Elm St., check on welfare.
12:50 p.m., 135 E. Linfoot St., Fulton Industries, assault.
2:29 p.m., 220 N. Fulton St., vandalism.
6:54 p.m., 307 Joanna Drive, 911 hang-up.
7:39 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #58, larceny.
9:51 p.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, intoxicated subject.
10:05 p.m., 345 S. Shoop Ave., check on welfare.
10:24 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.
11:42 p.m., Clinton Street at W. Oak Street, suspicious person.
Saturday, Sept. 7
12:34 a.m., 526 W. Park St., animal call.
1:29 a.m., W. Elm Street at Clinton Street, suspicious person.
1:33 a.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #62, attempted suicide.
3:39 a.m., 134 N. Fulton St., New Dimensions, vandalism.
5:54 a.m., Wabash Street, animal call.
7:04 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #702, check on welfare.
11:44 a.m., 228 Madison St., vandalism.
11:50 a.m., 1205 N. Shoop Ave., St. Caspar Catholic Church, funeral escort.
1:20 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, found cell phone.
5:53 p.m., S. Fulton Street at W. Leggett Street, found dog.
5:59 p.m., 1056 N. Ottokee St., Artistic Edges, check on welfare.
7:04 p.m., 701 S. Harvest Lane, investigate complaint.
7:16 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #146, loud music.
10:20 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1304, investigate complaint.
10:43 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, possible overdose.
Sunday, Sept. 8
11:41 a.m., 850 W. Elm St., True North Church, animal call.
12:36 p.m., 704 Fairway Drive #312, check on welfare.
2:26 p.m., 520 Potter St., found bicycle.
3:33 p.m., 407 N. Fulton St., check on welfare.
3:48 p.m., 148 N. Franklin St., vandalism.
8:01 p.m., 415 Cole St. #28, disorderly conduct.
11:31 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, complaint of child abuse.
Monday, Sept. 9
12:36 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1003, civil matter.
1:18 p.m., 720 N. Shoop Ave., Don’s Automotive Group, disabled vehicle.
1:56 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, animal call.
2:10 p.m., E. Chestnut Street at S. Shoop Avenue, injury accident.
3:52 p.m., 1489 N. Shoop Ave., Dairy Queen, animal call.
5:40 p.m., 753 Wauseon Senior Village, suspicious person.
6:45 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at Airport Highway, disabled vehicle.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
7 a.m., 415 Cole St. #7, suspicious activity.
7:43 a.m., 234 Madison St., investigate complaint.
8:55 a.m., 629 Third St., abandoned vehicle.
9:09 a.m., 228 Madison St., harassment.
3:13 p.m., 720 N. Shoop Ave., Don’s Automotive Group, accident with property damage.
6:46 p.m., 1265 N. Shoop Ave., Marathon Gas, indecent exposure.
7:04 p.m., 445 E. Airport Hwy., suspicious person.
8:49 p.m., 840 N. Shoop Ave., Anytime Fitness, disabled vehicle.