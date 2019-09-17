WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 4

8 a.m., 128 Depot St., Hagerman Family Physicians, animal call.

11:28 a.m., 940 E. Leggett St., Wauseon Primary School, grass in roadway.

12:47 p.m., N. Fulton Street at W. Chestnut Street, accident with property damage.

1:19 p.m., 121 N. Fulton St., Custom Cleaners, investigate complaint.

1:44 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #15, 911 hang-up.

8:41 p.m., W. Elm Street at N. Brunell Street, suspicious person.

Thursday, Sept. 5

11:27 a.m., Mulberry Street at Third Street, animal call.

3:41 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1005, juveniles.

3:44 p.m., 720 N. Shoop Ave., Don’s Automotive Group, accident with property damage.

10:07 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, investigate complaint.

11:28 p.m., 245 Grant St., open door.

Friday, Sept. 6

6:11 a.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #41, domestic violence.

11:03 a.m., 865 E. Leggett St., abandoned vehicle.

11:04 a.m., 304 W. Elm St., check on welfare.

12:50 p.m., 135 E. Linfoot St., Fulton Industries, assault.

2:29 p.m., 220 N. Fulton St., vandalism.

6:54 p.m., 307 Joanna Drive, 911 hang-up.

7:39 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #58, larceny.

9:51 p.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, intoxicated subject.

10:05 p.m., 345 S. Shoop Ave., check on welfare.

10:24 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

11:42 p.m., Clinton Street at W. Oak Street, suspicious person.

Saturday, Sept. 7

12:34 a.m., 526 W. Park St., animal call.

1:29 a.m., W. Elm Street at Clinton Street, suspicious person.

1:33 a.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #62, attempted suicide.

3:39 a.m., 134 N. Fulton St., New Dimensions, vandalism.

5:54 a.m., Wabash Street, animal call.

7:04 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #702, check on welfare.

11:44 a.m., 228 Madison St., vandalism.

11:50 a.m., 1205 N. Shoop Ave., St. Caspar Catholic Church, funeral escort.

1:20 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, found cell phone.

5:53 p.m., S. Fulton Street at W. Leggett Street, found dog.

5:59 p.m., 1056 N. Ottokee St., Artistic Edges, check on welfare.

7:04 p.m., 701 S. Harvest Lane, investigate complaint.

7:16 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #146, loud music.

10:20 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1304, investigate complaint.

10:43 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, possible overdose.

Sunday, Sept. 8

11:41 a.m., 850 W. Elm St., True North Church, animal call.

12:36 p.m., 704 Fairway Drive #312, check on welfare.

2:26 p.m., 520 Potter St., found bicycle.

3:33 p.m., 407 N. Fulton St., check on welfare.

3:48 p.m., 148 N. Franklin St., vandalism.

8:01 p.m., 415 Cole St. #28, disorderly conduct.

11:31 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, complaint of child abuse.

Monday, Sept. 9

12:36 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1003, civil matter.

1:18 p.m., 720 N. Shoop Ave., Don’s Automotive Group, disabled vehicle.

1:56 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, animal call.

2:10 p.m., E. Chestnut Street at S. Shoop Avenue, injury accident.

3:52 p.m., 1489 N. Shoop Ave., Dairy Queen, animal call.

5:40 p.m., 753 Wauseon Senior Village, suspicious person.

6:45 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at Airport Highway, disabled vehicle.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

7 a.m., 415 Cole St. #7, suspicious activity.

7:43 a.m., 234 Madison St., investigate complaint.

8:55 a.m., 629 Third St., abandoned vehicle.

9:09 a.m., 228 Madison St., harassment.

3:13 p.m., 720 N. Shoop Ave., Don’s Automotive Group, accident with property damage.

6:46 p.m., 1265 N. Shoop Ave., Marathon Gas, indecent exposure.

7:04 p.m., 445 E. Airport Hwy., suspicious person.

8:49 p.m., 840 N. Shoop Ave., Anytime Fitness, disabled vehicle.