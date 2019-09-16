Lyons bank robbed

Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Lyons on Monday.

At about 1 p.m., a lone white male entered the State Bank branch at 133 E. Morenci St. in Lyons and produced a note demanding money from the tellers, according to a release from the FBI. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene in a burgundy Chevrolet pickup truck.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 40 years old, approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 200 pounds. He is also described as having dark hair, facial hair and glasses.

At the time of time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing navy blue coveralls and a black and grey hat.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-6122 or the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 800-255-1122.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_70812435_3227446053962466_7295943675375255552_n.jpg