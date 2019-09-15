Pettisville woman sentenced to prison for theft

A Pettisville woman was sentenced on September 10, 2019, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Heather Boger, 40, of 352 Chestnut St., previously pleaded guilty to aggravated theft. During the time from March 18, 2013 to January 4, 2019, she did with purpose to deprive the owner of property or services, knowingly obtain or exert control over said property or services without the consent of the owner, and the value of said property or services being $150,000 or more, but less than $750,000.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Boger to 18 months in prison and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, and pay restitution to the victim.