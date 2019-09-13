Gardner, Hoops visit NSCC

Northwest State Community College hosted Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner and State Representative Jim Hoops at the Archbold campus Monday morning for a walking visit and discussion. During the hour-long visit, Gardener and Hoops met with the NSCC admissions and advising center teams, toured active classrooms and labs, and met with administrators, faculty, staff and students.

“It was an honor to host Chancellor Randy Gardner and Representative Jim Hoops today. We are #NSCCProud to serve Northwest Ohio residents. Our residents vote with their feet, and having an enrollment growth this fall means that our community is responding positively to our guided pathways and internships leading to better jobs locally,” said Dr. Michael Thomson, NSCC president.

Thomson continued, “We really appreciate the Chancellor’s vision. He encouraged us to continue our partnerships with local employers, P-12 / college partners, government, and not-for-profit organizations. Together, we are making a difference in areas of real need, and we look forward to building upon our current successes.”

Gardner will return to NSCC as the College’s 50th Anniversary Commencement Speaker on May 9, 2020. Area residents are welcome to experience NSCC May 9, and help the College celebrate NSCC’s contribution to northwest Ohio.