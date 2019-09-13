State Bank buys Wauseon Fifth Third location

A State Bank and Trust branch will open at the former Fifth Third Bank location in Wauseon, but it’s uncertain whether the bank’s Parkview Street site in the city will remain open.

State Bank President and CEO Mark Klein said the business recently completed the purchasing transaction for the Fifth Third building at 1379 N. Shoop Ave., and will open a State Bank branch there in about a year. Fifth Third permanently closed its branch at the location July 30.

“We’ve been looking for an option from where we originally are,” Klein said, referring to the longtime State Bank branch at 515 Parkview St. “We knew we needed potentially a more vibrant location. When this came up, it was an answer for what we were trying to do in that market for some time, and it was just a very timely opportunity.”

He said given the size – almost twice the square footage of the Parkview Street branch – and amenities of the more centralized Shoop Avenue location, “it’s going to serve us well in our footstep between Toledo and other northwest Ohio counties. It’s a nice nucleus of our Fulton County presence.”

He said State Bank’s local advisory board gave unanimous consent to open a Shoop Avenue branch. He said the branch could offer employment opportunities.

The company hasn’t determined whether it will close the Parkview Street branch when the new one opens. But Klein said, “Probably one location will serve us well in Wauseon.”

He added, “We love Fulton County. We love the agriculture market.”

Headquartered in Defiance, State Bank and Trust has 20 full-service locations and six real estate loan production offices.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

