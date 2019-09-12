Haunted tours slated for Delta

Delta Village Council held a fast, yet productive meeting on Monday.

Among topics discussed was that of the village being able to participate in Haunting History Tours, headed by The Fulton County Museum. The date is set for the weekend of Oct. 18-19. Each day will have one of eight tours of 20 people that will walk you along downtown and teach you local history.

In more news, Village Council unanimously approved Trick-or-Treat to be held on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5:30-7 p.m., as in previous years.

Other Business

• The third reading of an ordinance establishing salaries and wages for Delta was approved by all council members

• A second reading on an ordinance authorizing the Village Administrator to dispose of certain real estate not needed for any municipal purposes was approved.

An ordinance requires three readings for final approval.

• The council approved the first reading of a resolution on dedication and naming the newly constructed shelter house within Delta Community Park as The Sell Family Pavilion.

• The council also talked about property problems with parking for Friday night football games. Parking has caused an issue of turning the field behind the school and football stadium to muck when it rains. The Chief of Police will survey area during Friday night’s game to come up with a resolution.

• The Village Administrator, Brad Peebles, met with Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials on Aug. 29 to discuss the resurfacing of Airport Highway, at the end of current project of State Route 109 and Airport Highway. The new project would start at State Route 109, and run throughout town to County Road 3.

ODOT also walked the village and discussed the needs of the improvement of sideways and removal of crosswalks that do not comply, in order to resurface.

Peebles is currently working on a program for better estimates for a proposal plan to give to the Chamber of Commerce. This would be a revitalization effort for approval in 2020 to begin in 2021.