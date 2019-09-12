Michigan man sentenced for nonsupport of dependents

A Flint, Michigan man was sentenced on Monday in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Dustin Funk, 39, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of nonsupport of dependents. From Sept. 7, 2019 to May 16, 2019, he failed to pay child support. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Funk to two years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, stay current with his child support and pay all arrears, inform the CSEA of his employer and any change of address, and set up/maintain wage withholding with his employer.

Failure to comply could result in Funk spending 11 months in prison on each count, said sentences to be served consecutively with one another, for a total prison term of 33 months in prison.