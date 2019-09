Evergreen schools will be honoring veterans, active duty military, and first responders at the home football game this Friday.

Veterans, active duty military, and first responders are invited to attend the game. With an ID they will get into the game for free and be recognized for all they do to keep people safe and be there in times of need.

Those being recognized are asked to arrive at 6 p.m. and come to the pass entrance under the press box. Further instructions will be given there.