Fair attendance breaks record

Pleasant weather helped pave the way for a record setting 2019 Fulton County Fair. Attendance hit 340,594, according to unofficial numbers announced by the Fair.

Even if the official number were to drop, it is expected to eclipse the previous overall attendance record of 298,346 in 2013.

As usual, the weekend was the busiest time at the fair.

Attendance was the highest on Saturday when 74,424 people visited. There were 72,987 people on Monday and Sunday was just short of 70,000 attendees with 69,924.

Friday saw 33,625 people attend, Tuesday 28,023, Wednesday 28,597, and Thursday 33,014, according to the unofficial numbers.

The highest single day attendance was 75,446 on the Saturday of the 2016 Fulton County Fair.

