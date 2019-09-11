Fall Festival planned at St. Richard School

St. Richard School will host its Fourth Annual Fall Festival & Chicken Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The festival runs from 2-7 p.m. at 333 Brookside Dr. in Swanton. Dinners start at 4 p.m.

Chicken dinner tickets can be purchased from St. Richard students or from the school office. They are $10 for presale tickets and $12 at the door.

The dinners include half chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes, roll and dessert. Chicken is provided by the Tom Sullivan Family.

Other entertainment at the festival will include bounce houses, face painting, kids games, crafters, Altar Rosary Country Store, hot dogs, and popcorn.

If interested in a vendor table, email strichardpc@gmail.com.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Parent Club, which has a goal of updating the school’s technology center and library.