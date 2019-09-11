Storytimes, clubs planned at SPL

Clubs and storytimes are among the upcoming events for children at the Swanton Public Library.

BOLT meeting

The first meeting of Swanton Public Library’s Board of Library Teens (BOLT) of the school year will be on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Anyone interested in joining this group is invited to attend. Attendees can show up anytime between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

BOLT is an advisory board of students in grades 6 through 12. Members meet regularly one day a month with a youth services librarian. At meetings they discuss books, help plan programs for their peers, provide input on library issues related to teens, assist in selecting teen-related materials, and promote the library to teens. Free snacks are also included.

Storytime

On Tuesday mornings and Thursday afternoons, Swanton Public Library offers the opportunity for your baby, toddler, or preschooler to have fun and learn at the same time through weekly classes held at the library. The first six-week session begins Tuesday, Sept. 10 and continues through Thursday, Oct. 17.

This session children can learn about certain kinds of animals with the theme “Reptiles and Amphibians.” Registration is not required for these programs.

Program times and days are as follows:

· Once Upon a Story, for ages 1 to 5, meets on Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. in the children’s program room. Ages 2 and under must have an attending adult.

· Once Upon a Story, for ages 1 to 5, also meets on Thursday afternoons at 4:30 pm in the children’s program room. Ages 2 and under must have an attending adult.

Reptile Files

Children in grades K-5 are invited to celebrate reptiles at the library on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Local residents Taylor Merritt and Cody Adams will bring in real reptiles (and maybe an amphibian or two).

Register online, at the front desk, or by phone. The program is free.

Clubs

The poetry club will meet again on Sept. 23 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. They will discuss famous poetry, and attendees can perform their own poetry for the group. No registration is required for the free club for kids in grades 6-12.

The coding club will meet Sept. 14, 21, and 28 from 1-2 p.m. Coding Club is open to kids in grades 3-12 with zero computer science experience all the way up to college-level, so everyone is welcome.

The younger kids will learn the beginning steps of building code using the Girls Who Code book and by programming the library’s robot Dash. The older ones will build coding skills by creating their own projects.

For more information on these programs, visit http://swantonpubliclibrary.org/. Swanton Library is located at 305 Chestnut St.