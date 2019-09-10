Gavarone introduces bill to encourage voter participation

COLUMBUS — Ohio Senator Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, today introduced Senate Bill 191, legislation that would modernize and streamline the process for voters to obtain an absentee ballot.

Senate Bill 191 will bring Ohio in line with numerous states who have already improved the absentee ballot request procedure.

The legislation will establish a new online system for voters to submit their absentee ballot request. The system prioritizes security by requiring the requestor to verify the last four digits of their social security number, driver’s license or state ID number and birth date. Upon receipt of the request, the signature of the voter will be compared to that on file with the statewide voter registration database.

“I want to ensure the process to vote is both secure and convenient for Ohio voters,” Gavarone said. “This legislation will move our state forward by allowing for the utilization of current technology and making the process to acquire a ballot more efficient so that elections are even more accessible to Ohioans.”

Senate Bill 191 will be referred to a committee for further consideration.