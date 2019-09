Man sentenced for cocaine possession

A rural Swanton man was sentenced on Friday, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

David Williams, 35, of 10487 Co. Rd. 4, previously pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine. On March 7, 2019, he possessed cocaine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Williams to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay court costs, maintain employment, abide by an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, be held at CCNO, until admittance into the SEACH Program, and successfully complete the SEARCH Program.

Failure to comply could result in Williams spending 11 months in prison.