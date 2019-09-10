Progress being made on MetalX fire

In an afternoon update, Delta Fire Chief Scott Smith said the progress is being made with the scrap metal fire at MetalX. Crews continue to deploy master streams to quench the fire, but have been able to scale back the amount of resources used.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency has found no traces of chemicals in the air following testing. They will continue to monitor air quality through the night.

Officials ask the public to be cautious and stay out of smoke. Any concerns about health can be directed to the Fulton County Health Department at 419-337-0915.

State Route 109 will likely remain closed in the area of the fire into the night. U.S. 20A has reopened.

There have now been two minor injuries reported.

Although the fire has significantly diminished, authorities anticipate that there will be hot spots that continue to flare up through the night.