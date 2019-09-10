Vasvery, team learn in Costa Rica

BEREA, Ohio – Jaydelin Vasvery of Wauseon was among 29 women’s soccer players who participated in Baldwin Wallace University’s study abroad program in Costa Rica, a transformative learning experience during the spring 2019 semester.

Vasvery, a graduate of Wauseon High School majoring in communication sciences and disorders, had the opportunity to play in three soccer games during the weeklong experience led by BW Head Women’s Soccer Coach Jim Wojtkun. The players also participated in a community service project where they provided a soccer clinic for disadvantaged children, showing them soccer drills and wrapping up with a friendly game together.

The group also enjoyed a walking tour of San Jose, which included the National Museum, Legislative Assembly, Central Park, Supreme Court and National Park. They visited the rainforest in San Carlos for a thrilling canopy zip-line tour and enjoyed the waterfalls and hiking trails at La Paz Waterfall Gardens in Vara Blanca.

The BW Study Abroad Center engages students through global exploration and off-campus study that enhances personal growth, educational enrichment and career development as part of the university’s liberal arts effort to cultivate contributing and compassionate citizens. Through faculty-led and independent study abroad opportunities, students can build strong communication skills, enhanced critical thinking and personal confidence from trekking the unknown.

Baldwin Wallace University, founded in 1845, was one of the first colleges to admit students without regard to race or gender.