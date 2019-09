The Wauseon Planning Commission is scheduled to meet Monday, Sept. 16, with a site plan review on the agenda.

The review is for the placement of a Fifth Third Bank ATM in the Ace Hardware parking lot on N. Shoop Avenue. The proposed ATM would be located between Pizza Hut and Dairy Queen.

Fifth Third Bank recently closed its Wauseon branch.

The Planning Commission meeting will be at 5 p.m. in Council Chambers.