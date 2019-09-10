Michigan man found guilty of rape

On Aug. 30, a Fulton County Common Pleas Court jury found Samuel Martinez, 70, of Tecumseh, Mich. guilty of two counts of rape. Both are felonies of the first degree.

A Fulton County Grand Jury had previously indicted Martinez for the June, 2013 to June, 2015, offenses when he did by force engage in sexual conduct with a person who was less than 13 years of age.

The jury of six men and six women deliberated approximately 30 minutes before returning their guilty verdicts. The case was prosecuted by Fulton County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Paul H. Kennedy, and Martinez was represented by Swanton attorney Chris Dreyer.

The court proceeded immediately with sentencing. Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Martinez to serve 25 years to life on each count of rape, to be served concurrently with one another, for a total prison term of 25 years to life.

Martinez was found to be a Tier III sex offender, which requires lifetime address registration, with in-person verification every 90 days with the sheriff of all counties in which he resides.

These charges were the result of an investigation conducted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office in Adrian, Mich.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_Fulton-County-Courthouse.jpg

Sentenced to 25 years to life in prison