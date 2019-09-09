Posted on by

Large fire at MetalX in Delta

A fire burns at Metal X in Delta on Monday evening.

Photo by Josh Mercer

A fire continues to burn at MetalX.


Photo by Josh Mercer

Fire departments from four counties have responded to the fire at MetalX.


Courtesy photo

Crews from multiple departments are battling a large fire at MetalX in Delta. Departments from four counties are on the scene.

Several area roadways are closed as crews battle the fire at the corner of U.S. 20A and State Route 109. County Road H is closed from County Road 7-2 to State Route 109. State Route 109 is closed from County Road H to 20A and U.S. 20A is closed in the area as well.

Water shortages are causing issues for firefighters battling the blaze.

The Village of Delta is asking residents to avoid uncessary water usage. Water levels are “extremely low” in the system due to the fire, according to Dave Daniel, water superintendent.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.

The Expositor will have more information as it becomes available.

