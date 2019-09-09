Poulson honored with OSU alumni award

Pettisville teacher John Poulson was among five recipients of the inagural Department of Agricultural Communication, Education, and Leadership (ACEL) Alumni Award. The alunmi who received the award at The Ohio State University – Beth Boomershine, Rose Hartschuh, Larry Lokai, Kayla Oberstadt and Poulson – were recognized at the department’s annual banquet.

“The ACEL Alumni Board is thrilled to recognize these five outstanding alumni, who have all done great things in their community and line of work,” said Ellen S. Zimmerman, president of the board. “It was exciting to read about the Buckeye spirit and good work being done in all of the applications of these qualified and deserving alums. We look forward to more applications, more Buckeye spirit and more deserving awardees in the coming years.”

The Distinguished Alumni Award was presented to John Poulson, a 1981 alum in agricultural and extension education and animal sciences. This award was presented to an alum of the department who has personal and/or professional achievements which are worthy of recognition.

Poulson, of Archbold, has served as the agricultural education teacher and FFA advisor at Pettisville High School for the past 29 years. He also taught agricultural education at Crestview High School and served as an organizational director for Ohio Farm Bureau earlier in his career. In May, he was named the recipient of the inaugural Golden Owl Award, which recognized the top agricultural education teacher in Ohio.

Oberstadt and Hartschuh were presented the Young Alumni Award. This award is presented to an alum under the age of 34 who has demonstrated professional and/or personal service achievements worthy of recognition.

Boomershine and Lokai were presented the with the Mentor to Students Award, presented to alumni who have served as a mentor that facilitated the growth and development of Ohio State students and have included students in professional opportunities, networking activities and other personal development activities.

The ACEL alumni board comprised of 12 alumni members, three from each program area and three at-large positions, as well as one student from each program area. The mission of the board is to connect alumni to current ACEL students, connect alumni with each other, and to recognize the alumni for the outstanding work they are doing in their careers and communities.

If you have witnessed an ACEL alum doing extraordinary work, consider nominating them for an ACEL Alumni Award. Award nomination forms for the 2020 ACEL Alumni Awards will be available on Nov.1 at acel.osu.edu.

Poulson https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_poulson.jpg Poulson