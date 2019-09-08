ODE launches ‘Get 2 School’ project

The Cleveland Browns Foundation, the Ohio Department of Education, and Proving Ground at Harvard University have launched the Get 2 School, Stay in the Game! Network, a statewide initiative designed to promote the importance of school attendance and put an end to chronic absenteeism.

“The equation is quite simple,” said Cleveland Browns Owner Dee Haslam. “The more a student attends school, the more prepared they are for future success beyond the classroom.”

The network’s goal is to increase student attendance, particularly among specific groups of students, such as African American, Hispanic, English learners, economically-disadvantaged and students with disabilities. The network believes that student success begins with engaged learners who attend school each day.

This network is designed to connect its users to each other, state, and national experts, and high-quality, attendance-focused campaign materials, strategies, and evaluation tools. The network’s core is its website, Get2School.org, which is available to all Ohio schools and districts at no cost.

“To have a great educational experience, students need to be where the learning is happening,” Ohio Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria said. “Through this unique partnership, we are collaborating to ensure that children are learning every day and are excited about their futures.”

In addition, the network will support the unique attendance needs of rural and remote school districts by helping them deploy, test, and evaluate the effectiveness of specific, attendance-related strategies. Findings will be shared with the broader network.

An identified set of school districts, known as action districts, will receive additional supports and resources, affecting approximately 66,000 students. Through these resources, districts will be able to launch comprehensive community campaigns to raise awareness regarding the importance of school attendance, use data to target specific, attendance-related intervention efforts for maximum impact, analyze and evaluate the effectiveness of specific interventions, and refine attendance-related solutions across these school districts. Over time, all learnings from these improvement efforts will be shared broadly across the network, benefiting all participating schools and districts.