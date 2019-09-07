NAMI to offer mental health education class

Do you have a family member or friend who suffers from depression or has extreme mood swings, who sometimes feels so hopeless that you worry about suicide? Or, maybe your loved one says they hear or see things that you can’t hear or see, and maybe they no longer take care of him or herself like they once did?

You wonder if it’s a mental illness. You want to help, but you don’t know what’s wrong or how to help.

If this sounds like you or someone you know, then the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness can help.

NAMI Four County will offer two free, four hour mental health education classes this fall specifically to help family and friends find answers to those questions.

The classes are led by trained people who have a lived experience of supporting a family member with a mental health condition. Information will be presented, questions and discussion are encouraged. Specifically, the class leaders will cover the following topics:

• Understanding diagnoses, treatment and recovery,

• Effective communication strategies,

• The importance of self-care,

• Crisis preparation strategies, and

• NAMI and community resources.

Participants will also receive a 96-page manual developed by NAMI.

Two classes, one during the week and one on Saturday morning have been scheduled to provide flexibility for those who would like to attend. Both classes include a free meal – either breakfast or dinner.

The first class will be Tuesday, September 24 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold.

The second class will be Saturday, November 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Heller South meeting room at the Henry County Hospital, 1600 Riverview Ave., Napoleon.

Both classes are free; however, participants must register at least one week beforehand. Space is limited for both classes.

To register for the Archbold class, call either Roger or Sharon Weaver at 419-335-1099 or email them at rweaver777@embarqmail.com by the September 17 deadline.

To register for the Napoleon class, call call Barb Arnos at 419-270-1502 or email her at gbarnos@gmail.com by the November 9 deadline.

When you register, please provide your address, a phone number and an email address, if you have one.

For more information about NAMI Four County and behavioral health services in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties, please visit the organization’s website at www.namifourcounty.org.