OSU Extension offering Sept. programs

The Fulton County OSU Extension will present two programs in September.

A two-part program, “Weathering the Storm in Agriculture,” led by Eric Richer of Fulton County and Sarah Noggle of Paulding County, will be held Thursday, Sept. 19. The program will address weather concerns of agricultural professionals and farmers during this planting season.

The first session, from 9 a.m.-noon, will be directed towards agricultural professionals in the community — those who work with and provide products and services to farmers. Objectives for the session are to build awareness around stressful situations affecting some farmers; learn stress triggers, signs, and techniques for response; learn techniques for approaching and working with farmers who may be facing challenging circumstances; and learn where to go for additional help.

The second session, from 5-6:30 p.m., will be directed towards farmers. While both sessions will have similar content, the overall goal is to help farmers work through potentially stressful situations with a productive mindset.

The program is free and open to the public. RSVPs are requested to seiler.58@osu.edu or by calling 419-337-9210.

A second OSU Extension program, “Cooking Under Pressure,” will teach the basics of pressure cooking and offer hands-on experience for preparing foods, Friday, Sept. 13, 9-11 a.m. Participants can taste the results and take home new recipes and tips for the kitchen.

Class fee is $10 which includes food tasting and recipes. Payment is due with registration by sending a check to OSU Extension, Fulton County, or by calling 419-337-9210 with a credit/debit card.

Both programs will be held at the Fulton County OSU Extension Office, 8770 State Route 108, Wauseon. For information, visit www.fulton.osu.edu.