‘Family Fun Day’ slated at Sauder Village

Sauder Village in Archbold will present “Monarchs and More Family Fun Day,” a free event to be held Sunday, Sept. 8, in partnership with the Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District.

This hands-on opportunity for families to learn about conservation in a fun environment will be from noon to 4 p.m. Guests are invited to enjoy educational displays and hands-on activities taking place near Little Lake Erie at the village.

Free activities include a live hive demonstration shared by Roger and Judy Myers, and macro invertebrates presented by The Quarry Farm Preserve and Conservation Farm. There will be a monarch butterfly tagging program presented by the Toledo Zoo, face painting, fly tying, and a nature-themed story time featuring Deb Swingholm’s book, “April’s Rain.”

Nature’s Nursery Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation will have a large raptor, barn owl, and other animals for guests to meet, and animal pelts will be on display. Guests can watch maple syrup making demonstrations and learn about rain gardens at a program presented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Throughout the afternoon, guests can take a free trolley ride for a wetlands tour and to see all of the conservation practices installed by the Fulton SWCD. Other presenters include Ohio Division of Wildlife, Ohio Division of Forestry, Fulton County Pheasants Forever, and Fulton County Farm Bureau. There will be free trolley rides to transport guests from the picnic area out to the activities near Little Lake Erie.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Sauder Village to present the Monarchs and More Family Fun Day,” said Amanda Podach, Fulton SWCD. “We look forward to having families from throughout the region join us to learn about composting, rain gardens, water quality and soils, wildlife, and wetlands.”

The Monarchs and More Family Fun Day is a free event with no charge for the activities near Little Lake Erie and no admission fee to visit the Historic Village. This free opportunity is made possible thanks to the following underwriters: Fulton County Processing, Haas Door, and CIG Financial Services.

For more information phone 1-800-590-9755, visit www.saudervillage.org, contact Fulton SWCD at 419-337-9217 or visit www.fultoncountyoh.com/swcd.