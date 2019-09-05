Sauder Village holding ‘Home School Days’

Sauder Village in Archbold invites home school families from throughout the region to Home School Appreciation Days, Sept. 3-7 and Sept. 10-14. Connect children to local history, receive discounted home school rates and special coupons, and enjoy hands-on activities.

“Our costumed guides and working craftsmen help bring history to life for students of all ages,” said Kim Krieger, PR/media relations.

As a special for Home School Appreciation Week, home school families will receive a special discount of $7 admission per person for ages six and over. Throughout the Home School Appreciation Days a variety of STEAM activities (science, technology, education, arts, and math) have been planned for children to try in addition to engaging opportunities to explore Ohio’s history from 1803-1928.

At the 1920s Main Street Community, doors are now open to the newly-constructed car dealership and gas station. As guests enter the Rich Ford Auto Dealership they will be immersed in a car dealership of by-gone days and learn about the transition from horses to automobiles and how America’s new love for the automobile had an impact on society.

There is also a service station complete with an old-fashioned gas pump and a service shop full of car parts, batteries, tools, oil, and other unique artifacts to help bring the history of this time period to life. Guests will also enjoy visiting the relocated District 16 school and doctor’s office, as well as the barbershop and depot.

Other activities can include a walk through time while exploring wigwams and a trading post at Natives & Newcomers, and visiting the Pioneer Settlement Area to experience life in Ohio from 1830-70 at the log school, church, barn, homes, and gardens.

At the Grime Homestead guests can experience life in the 1920s while exploring a farmhouse complete with a telephone, radio and player piano.

For more details about Home School Appreciation Days or other events planned at Sauder Village call 800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.

Sauder Village in Archbold is holding “Home School Appreciation Days” from this week and next week. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_SauderVillage.jpg Sauder Village in Archbold is holding “Home School Appreciation Days” from this week and next week. Courtesy photo