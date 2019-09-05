Step right up to the 2019 Fulton County Fair

Molly Harris, 8, of Pettisville struts her athletic ability on the bungi cords.

Kaitlyn Harkey, 13, of Delta is on duty at the milkshake booth along with fellow 7th and 8th grade Evergreen Middle School cheerleaders.

A rider on the Vertigo swings calls out to someone below.

Chocolate ice cream hit the spot for 7-year-old Jasmine Gearhart of Defiance.

Hannah Tedrow, 9, of Delta gets all the toppings on her hamburger just right.

Helio and Rafael Juarez of Whitehouse check out a sheep relaxing before a showing.

Grey Roesti, 14, of West Unity tries his luck at the Bowler Roller.

Brett Bozanik of Louisville, Ky., hands Liv Borcherdt, 4, of Archbold a stuffed unicorn as a prize for popping balloons at a midway game.

Kids browse at a vendor’s booth at the fair.

Ruthanna Britenriker, 2, looks unsure about riding the big slide as she sits on the lap of her mother, Katelyn.

Calf judging at the fair.

Jim and Paul Holman of Wauseon participate in the Tractor and Truck Pulls.