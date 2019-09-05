Poker Run to benefit Four County scholarship

The annual Poker Run to benefit the Baumgartner/Bandy Scholarship will be held Saturday, Sept. 14.

On Sept. 29, 2006, an accident occurred on County Road X in Henry County that took the lives of Jacob Baumgartner and Austin Bandy. Austin, 16, was from Evergreen High School. Jacob, who just turned 17 that day was from Wauseon High School. The boys were both attending Four County Career Center for the Powersports/Small Engine program.

In 2015, Jacob’s mother, Denise Drenning, with the help of her family, decided to host a poker run yearly to help raise money for Austin and Jacobs’ memorial scholarship. The run became a heartfelt accomplishment local bikers look forward to every year.

The cost is $20 a rider, $5 a passenger, and $10 extra hand. This price includes dinner. It is a cash only event.

Registration will begin at 11 a.m. at the Wauseon American Legion Post #265. The ride leaves at noon. Those not riding are welcome to attend. Dinners will be $10 each and start at 5 p.m., with entertainment to follow. There will be 50/50 drawings, raffles for gas cards-gift cards and much more.

If you would like to make a donation, contact Drenning at 419-388-1565.