Courthouse renovation nearly complete

Final touches are being completed on the Fulton County Courthouse historic renovation that began in October 2018. This project included the replacement of the heating and cooling systems, a new fire suppression system, updated and additional security and technology features, a new ADA-compliant elevator, updates and reconfiguration of staff offices and a historic restoration of the Common Pleas Courtroom.

The restoration of the courtroom features a new 1870s color scheme, historic preservation and cleaning of the paintings, reconfiguration of the courtroom that includes the original theater-style seating and more. Other functional features have been added such as the expansion of the jury box, added acoustics, technology and lighting.

Additionally, as a so-called “kick-off” to this restoration project, the Civil War Soldiers & Sailors Memorial and Monument that stands in front of the Fulton County Courthouse was professionally cleaned and refurbished in the summer of 2018.

“I can honestly say that I am proud that we have chosen to follow in the footsteps of the commissioners before us in preserving and maintaining our historic courthouse,’ said Fulton County Commisioner Jon Rupp. “Our goal is to make it more efficient, comfortable, safe and accessible to the public while still maintaining its historic value. Our hope is that it will continue to serve us for many centuries to come.”

The Commissioners are planning an open house for the public in the fall. Common Pleas Court and the Magistrate’s Court have moved back into the Courthouse. Clerk of Courts-Legal Division and Probate and Juvenile Court are scheduled to move this month.

Due to the move, the Probate and Juvenile Divisions and Juvenile Probation will be providing only essential services at 7320 State Route 108 from Sept. 18-24. Starting Sept. 25 they will be back at the courthouse.

The photo shows the center of the Common Pleas courtroom ceiling that features an Italian-imported stained glass dome. The ceiling has been repainted and the dome has been cleaned and configured with lighting that accentuates the stained glass. Jason Bonnicksen, Photography & Video