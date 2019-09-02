Quadco welcomes new finance director

Members of the Quadco Rehabilitation Center’s Board of Trustees met Kelly Shannon, the organization’s new director of finance, at the monthly board meeting held Aug. 27.

Shannon, a rural Stryker resident, joined the management team on Aug. 20. She is a graduate of Bryan High School, and received an accounting degree from Defiance College.

Quadco Executive Director Bruce Abell told members, “Kelly has a strong hands-on accounting background with many years of experience. She’s already digging in and working hard. She’s going to be a great addition to the team and our organization.”

Abell told board members a new reporting system is being finalized by Solana, a software company in Wauseon. “They are putting the finishing touches on our new reporting system that will enable Kelly and her department to efficiently streamline our accounting functions. We expect it to be up and running in the near future,” he said.

In other business, Abell reviewed what he called positive feedback from 33 Satisfaction Surveys received from program participants and significant others. “We had good responses and most importantly, a perfect score with regard to staff and their interaction with the individuals we serve,” he said. “It tells me that our staff members treat people with respect, care, and kindness. That is the most important thing to me.”

He reported that the Internal Compliance Committee continues to monitor Medicaid compliance closely to ensure the agency maintains compliance with federal requirements. Abell commended Becky Fox, assistant to the executive director, and Shannon Zellers, facility manager, for their work coordinating and facilitating staff certification training.

Zellers told the board that individuals have been active in their local communities, visiting the Henry County Fair and the Henry County Humane Society, as well as bowling in Defiance and Napoleon. Groups also visited Ben’s Crafts in Bowling Green; and Little Slice of Heaven Cheesecake and Bake Shop, Eric’s Ice Cream, and Kingsbury Park, all in Defiance. She reported that the Art Club painted the background props for the Stryker Church of the Brethren Vacation Bible School.

Rachel Lange, Quadco’s Employment Services manager reported that Northwest Employment Services is currently serving 40 individuals in job placement and retention services, with four individuals engaged in career exploration in the community. The program assists individuals in identifying a long-term career path through on-site visits at local employers.

Transportation Manager Steven Slattman said Quadco vehicles traveled 29,738 miles in 22 days during the month of July, with no accidents.

The next regular meeting of the non-profit board will be Sept. 24 in the Stryker facility conference room.