Pilliod enters Swanton Council race

A write-in candidate has been added to the November Swanton Village Council race. David J. Pilliod has filed to run.

He is the second candidate in the race for two open positions. Dianne Westhoven is seeking re-election, while Jeff Pilliod is not.

Pilliod is a former member of Swanton Village Council and Fulton Township trustee.

A write-in candidate has also been added to the Delta Village Council race. Chris Bauer joined Tony Dawson, Lynn Frank, Chad Johnson, and Art Thomas. There are three spots on council up for grabs.

Elsewhere in Fulton County, Joyce Kinsman and Keith Roth filed as write-in candidates for the German Township fiscal officer position. There had previously been no one filed to run for the seat.

