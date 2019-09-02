Archbold teacher attends workshops

Russ Lambert, a teacher at Archbold Middle School, participated recently in the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program’s STEM and Geology Teacher Workshops held in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Teachers from 43 Ohio counties spent a full day in the classroom learning from industry professionals and award-winning educators before heading out on a unique, industry-related field trip to see Ohio’s energy development in action. Lambert will head back to the classroom equipped with a curriculum, classroom supplies, science labs and experiments, and materials kits, among other educational tools from the workshops.

Russ Lambert, a teacher at Archbold Middle School, participated recently in the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program’s STEM and Geology Teacher Workshops held in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Teachers from 43 Ohio counties spent a full day in the classroom learning from industry professionals and award-winning educators before heading out on a unique, industry-related field trip to see Ohio’s energy development in action. Lambert will head back to the classroom equipped with a curriculum, classroom supplies, science labs and experiments, and materials kits, among other educational tools from the workshops. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_OOGEEP-Geology-Wrkshp-Photo.jpg Russ Lambert, a teacher at Archbold Middle School, participated recently in the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program’s STEM and Geology Teacher Workshops held in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Teachers from 43 Ohio counties spent a full day in the classroom learning from industry professionals and award-winning educators before heading out on a unique, industry-related field trip to see Ohio’s energy development in action. Lambert will head back to the classroom equipped with a curriculum, classroom supplies, science labs and experiments, and materials kits, among other educational tools from the workshops.