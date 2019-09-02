Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County
Senior Center
Luncheon Reservations
Required
419-337-9299
800-686-9217
Home delivered – $2
On-site suggested donation
Seniors (over 60) – $2
All others – $3.50
MENU
Tuesday, Sept. 3: BBQ pork, macaroni and cheese, succotash, cole slaw, juice.
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Cheeseburger soup, spinach salad, kidney bean salad, Jell-O.
Thursday, Sept. 5: Turkey a la King, mashed potatoes, sugar snap peas, biscuits, pudding.
ACTIVITIES
Tuesday, Sept. 3: 8-10:30 a.m., Pickleball, gym; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 11 a.m., Brain Games Box; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., Choir practice.
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Wear Senior Center shirt/hat. Choir sings at Fulton County Fair. 8-9:30 a.m., Pickleball, gym; 11 a.m., Card games; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Pepper, Bingo Room.
Thursday, Sept. 5: 10:15 a.m., Bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym.
COUNTY
HC3
Health Choices Caring Communities, Tuesday, Sept. 10, noon, Crossroads Evangelical Church 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon. For information, call Beth Thomas, 419-337-0915.
WAUSEON
Strength in Numbers
Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. For information, call 419-583-7584, Lori, 419-335-6793 or Linda, 419-266-4151.
Community meal
Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. Fair week, no meal.
Free women’s counseling
The Joy Center for Women’s Ministries, 410 N. Shoop Ave., provides free peer counseling for women in areas of anxiety, childlessness, discouragement, grief and loss, divorce care, illness, singleness, and couples. Call 419-878-8823.
ARCHBOLD
Parkinson’s support group
Tuesday, Sept. 3, 1 p.m., St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 203 S. Defiance St. Open to those with Parkinson’s and similar neurological diseases, their caretakers, family, and friends. For information, call Bonnie Lauber, 419-445-9516.
DELTA
Genealogy Society
Fulton County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogy Society, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St. Speakers, program, research tips. Park and enter in back.
SWANTON
Family Fall Festival
Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center, 214 S. Munson Road, will hold its annual Family Fall Festival on Sunday, Sept. 15, from noon to 3 p.m. 4-H petting zoo, bake sale, cookout, vendor booths, horseback rides, games, musicians, and more. For more information, call 419-825-1145.
Email dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com to submit items electronically. For Tuesday editions, submit before Friday noon. For Thursday editions, submit before Monday noon. Include a phone number and name.