Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County

Senior Center

Luncheon Reservations

Required

419-337-9299

800-686-9217

Home delivered – $2

On-site suggested donation

Seniors (over 60) – $2

All others – $3.50

MENU

Tuesday, Sept. 3: BBQ pork, macaroni and cheese, succotash, cole slaw, juice.

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Cheeseburger soup, spinach salad, kidney bean salad, Jell-O.

Thursday, Sept. 5: Turkey a la King, mashed potatoes, sugar snap peas, biscuits, pudding.

ACTIVITIES

Tuesday, Sept. 3: 8-10:30 a.m., Pickleball, gym; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 11 a.m., Brain Games Box; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., Choir practice.

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Wear Senior Center shirt/hat. Choir sings at Fulton County Fair. 8-9:30 a.m., Pickleball, gym; 11 a.m., Card games; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Pepper, Bingo Room.

Thursday, Sept. 5: 10:15 a.m., Bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym.

COUNTY

HC3

Health Choices Caring Communities, Tuesday, Sept. 10, noon, Crossroads Evangelical Church 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon. For information, call Beth Thomas, 419-337-0915.

WAUSEON

Strength in Numbers

Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. For information, call 419-583-7584, Lori, 419-335-6793 or Linda, 419-266-4151.

Community meal

Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. Fair week, no meal.

Free women’s counseling

The Joy Center for Women’s Ministries, 410 N. Shoop Ave., provides free peer counseling for women in areas of anxiety, childlessness, discouragement, grief and loss, divorce care, illness, singleness, and couples. Call 419-878-8823.

ARCHBOLD

Parkinson’s support group

Tuesday, Sept. 3, 1 p.m., St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 203 S. Defiance St. Open to those with Parkinson’s and similar neurological diseases, their caretakers, family, and friends. For information, call Bonnie Lauber, 419-445-9516.

DELTA

Genealogy Society

Fulton County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogy Society, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St. Speakers, program, research tips. Park and enter in back.

SWANTON

Family Fall Festival

Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center, 214 S. Munson Road, will hold its annual Family Fall Festival on Sunday, Sept. 15, from noon to 3 p.m. 4-H petting zoo, bake sale, cookout, vendor booths, horseback rides, games, musicians, and more. For more information, call 419-825-1145.

