Swanton clean up day has new location

The Village of Swanton bulk drop off day slated for Saturday, Sept. 7 will have a new location. Residents will be able to drop off items at the village municipal building, 219 Chestnut St., between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

In addition to the regular drop off, American Paint Recyclers, Recycle IT USA and AllShred Services will be on hand.

American Paint Recyclers will collect latex paint and stain. The cost to drop off cans is $1 per quart, $2 per gallon, and $6 for 5 gallons.

Recycle IT will collect computers, servers, monitors, cameras, camcorders, printers, keyboards, mice, networking hardware, scanners, projectors, video game consoles, cell phones, PDAs, speakers, stereo equipment, storage devices, and flash drives.

AllShred Services will be available for paper shredding. There is a five box maximum.

For the bulk drop off there is a limit of two pickup, trailer, or equal loads trash.