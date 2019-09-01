Fulton County Fair Board elections in Nov.

The annual election for Fulton County Fair Board directors will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2-6 p.m., in the Junior Fair Building at the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

The terms of Tracy Bentley of Gorham Twp., Phil Herring of Dover Twp., Ron Rice of German Twp., John Vershum of Amboy Twp., and Dennis Wyse, member-at-large, will expire in 2019. All terms consist of three years for each director.

Bill Serna, 2019 appointed member of Royalton Twp., whose term ends in 2021, will also be up for re-election for a two-year term.

Any member of the Fulton County Agricultural Society, 21 years or older, wishing to declare candidacy for the office of director must file a petition signed by 10 or more members of the Society with the secretary by Nov. 1. Anyone wishing more information may call the board secretary at 419-335-6006.

To vote, one must be a member of the Fulton County Agricultural Society, reside in Fulton County, and be 18 years of age by the date of the election. The annual membership fee is paid to the secretary. Memberships may be obtained from the fair secretary until Oct. 25 at 4 p.m.

Other directors of the Fulton County Fair Board are: Neal Callender, Chesterfield Twp.; Jamie Buehrer, Pike Twp.; William Gombash, Fulton Twp.; Max Nofziger, member-at-large; Ron Holdeman, Swancreek Twp.; John Lovejoy, Franklin Twp.; Steve Richer, Clinton Twp.; Steve Aeschliman, York Twp.; and Rick Raab, member-at-large.