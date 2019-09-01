OSU food safety training available

The OSU Extension of Fulton County will provide ServSafe food safety training Sept. 25-26, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Robert Fulton Agriculture Center, 8770 State Highway 108, in Wauseon.

The training is provided using the National Restaurant Association’s ServSafe curriculum. Topics include basic food safety practices, information on microorganisms, and principles of the HAACP system.

The manager training program provides food service owners, managers and or employees/staff accurate, up-to-date information on all aspects of handling food, from receiving and storing to preparing and serving. Upon successful completion of the course and exam, participants receive a Certificate of Completion from ServSafe and an Ohio Food Protection Card from the Ohio Department of Health.

Registration is $200, fully paid and nonrefundable, and includes the book, training materials, lunch the second day, snacks, and exam. Maximum class size is 20. Participants must attend both days to take the exam.

More details and a registration form can be downloaded from fulton.osu.edu. For questions, call 419-337-9210.

According to LinkedIn’s USA Wage Survey, the most popular job in Ohio with nearly 160,000 employees is food service and food preparation workers.