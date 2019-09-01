WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Aug. 21
3:01 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.
3:47 p.m., 735 S. Shoop Ave., West Ohio Orthopedics, accident with property damage.
8:01 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave., suspicious vehicle.
10:12 p.m., Ottokee Street at Airport Highway, road blocked.
Thursday, Aug. 22
6:30 a.m., 116 W. Superior St., larceny.
6:55 a.m., 522 Wood St., larceny.
8 a.m., 148 W. Superior St., larceny.
9:34 a.m., 210 W. Chestnut St., trespassing.
10:54 a.m., 832 Burr Road, zone violation.
11:13 a.m., 125 N. Brunell St., animal call.
11:52 a.m., 218 W. Willow St., zone violation.
3:08 p.m., 222 Depot St., Maumee Valley Guidance Center, lost item.
3:27 p.m., 415 Cole St. #36, trespassing.
4:20 p.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, larceny.
4:45 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, hit-skip accident.
7:06 p.m., 327 Vine St., larceny.
8:34 p.m., W. Leggett Street, suspicious activity.
Friday, Aug. 23
3:06 a.m., N. Fulton Street at Beech Street, investigate complaint.
1:41 p.m., 234 W. Chestnut St., 911 hang-up.
2:54 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.
3:44 p.m., 515 Parkview St., accident with property damage.
5:27 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #93, juveniles.
8:35 p.m., 425 Cole St. #407, unruly juvenile.
8:49 p.m., 210 Cherry St., check on welfare.
8:55 p.m., 305 E. Linfoot St. Unit D, 911 hang-up.
9:28 p.m., 218 W. Willow St., check on welfare.
Saturday, Aug. 24
12:59 p.m., 725 Enterprise Ave., Northwestern Ohio Foam Products, lost item.
3:54 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, mental issue.
4:57 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #800, suspicious person.
6:33 p.m., 325 W. Leggett St., animal call.
8:27 p.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, check on welfare.
11:34 p.m., 628 Cherry St., domestic violence.
11:47 p.m., 1000 block Old Orchard Drive, suspicious vehicle.
Sunday, Aug. 25
2:32 a.m., 515 W. Elm St., juveniles.
8:43 a.m., S. Brunell Street at Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks, animal call.
6:36 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, disabled vehicle.
7:58 p.m., 202 N. Fulton St., Passion 4 Fashion Boutique, open door.
10:08 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1200, civil matter.
11:01 p.m., 435 Mattera Drive, domestic violence.
Monday, Aug. 26
6:44 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of larceny.
10:45 a.m., 214 E. Superior St., trespassing.
1:17 p.m., E. Walnut Street at Howard Street, debris in roadway.
4:20 p.m., 615 Ottokee St., juveniles.
5:20 p.m., 151 S. Fulton St., Party Mart, larceny.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
2:11 a.m., 714 Wauseon Senior Village, suicidal threats.
9:25 a.m., 940 E. Oak St., Wauseon Middle School, fight.
10:11 a.m., 232 Jefferson St., domestic violence.
11:57 a.m., 131 Commercial St., larceny.
2:01 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, department information.
2:13 p.m., 620 Potter St., check on welfare.
5:42 p.m., 760 E. Airport Hwy., property damage.
6:18 p.m., 232 Jefferson St., fire.
6:20 p.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, juveniles smoking.
8:17 p.m., 114 N. Elmwood St., investigate complaint.