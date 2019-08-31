Delta native to perform solo concert

Delta native Stacy “Duke” Todd will perform a free, solo concert at the 2019 Fulton County Fair. Todd is part of the Van-Dells, a band that entertains audiences across the country with their fun and exciting tribute to the 50s and 60s.

He graduated from Delta High School in 1970 and went to Bowling Green State University, where he learned to play the guitar and started writing songs.

In 1974, Todd joined The Van-Dells and has been on the road with the group for 45 years. The Van-Dells is the only group he has been a member of and he remains a managing partner. Todd plays the straight man, known as Duke to his fans, in a high energy show that has tight harmonies, choreography and comedy.

In his live show, Todd will perform covers from artist like James Taylor, Gordon Lightfoot and several oldies favorites from The Van-Dells. Fulton County Fair goers are sure to enjoy this bonus concert on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.