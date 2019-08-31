Blood donors urgently needed

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to support kids, teens, and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions.

Upcoming blood drives include: Tuesday, Sept. 3, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Ruihley Park Pavilion, 320 W. Holland St., Archbold; Monday, Sept. 9, noon-6 p.m., Swanton Epic Community Church Epic Center, 124 N. Main St.; Thursday, Sept. 12, noon-6 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.

The National Cancer Institute estimated that more than 15,000 children and adolescents in the U.S. would be diagnosed with cancer last year. Childhood cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.

Platelet donors and blood donors of all blood types are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply following a summer blood shortage. As a thank-you, those who come to give Aug. 30-Sept. 3 will receive a unique Red Cross canvas tote bag, while supplies last.

Blood or platelet donors Sept. 1-30 receive a free haircut coupon from Sport Clips Haircuts via email after the haircut. The coupon is valid through Nov. 11, 2019, at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon. The nearest Sport Clips Haircuts locations are in Toledo and Perrysburg.

Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.