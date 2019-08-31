Motocross coming to Fairgrounds

The dirt will fly at the Fulton County Fair as a new event is brought to fairgoers in an evening of excitement, energy and two-wheel competition. MX Express will bring the action to the 162nd Fulton County Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 4, beginning at 5 p.m. MX Express is a motocross park located at 10631 Airport Highway, Swanton.

New to the Fulton County Fair, this event will bring two-wheel action, plenty of dirt, and full throttle action! Don’t miss this revved up competition.

General Admission Grandstand is $10. Pit Passes are available for $10, available day of the show. Gate Admission is $5; youth ages 15 and under are admitted into the fairgrounds at no cost. Parking is free.

For those interested in participating in Motocross, more information can be found at MxExpress Toledo’s Facebook page.