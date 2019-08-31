County ‘Veteran of the Year’ program slated

The Fulton County Veterans Commission will host the second annual Fulton County Veteran of the Year Award presentation and program on Saturday, Oct. 26, 6 p.m., at the Delta American Legion, 5939 State Route 109.

This year, the event has received a boost with a sponsorship from Worthington Industries in Delta that will allow for all veterans, regardless of where or when they served, to attend the event for free.

Tim Meyer, outreach specialist with the Fulton County Veterans Service office, said Worthington will cover the cost of every veteran that attends including over 20 of its employees that are military veterans.

“As a veteran, I can’t begin to tell you how important it is to connect with not only our families, but also those in our community. We need to know they support us and are with us. They are truly why we do what we do,” he said.

Community members are also encouraged to attend the event; their tickets are $10. Doors open at 5 p.m.; a catered buffet-style meal will begin at 6 p.m.

The award program will feature guest speaker William T. Wiseman, PhD, a former Vietnam combat Marine and a political science professor at Bowling Green State University. He co-authored “Reclaiming the Soul,” inspired after a trip back to Vietnam in 2002. Dr. Wiseman has won numerous awards and did a solo bicycle ride from St. Augustine, Fla., to San Diego, Calif. to raise funds for a VFW post in Clay County, W.V., that was destroyed by a major flood.

Additionally, there will be a pinning ceremony for all Vietnam War veterans in attendance who served between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 7, 1975, regardless of where they served. To receive a pin, call 419-337-9266 or register at the Fulton County Veterans Service Office, 604 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.

Tickets for the Veteran of the Year Award presentation can be purchased at the office or by calling 419-337-9266.